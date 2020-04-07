Police searching for 3 people suspected of breaking into gaming machines, taking money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three people suspected of breaking into gaming machines and stealing money.
Police said sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on March 28, three suspects went into the N. 25th Street Market and stole money from the gaming machines using a key or some type of unlocking device.
The suspects left and then went to the Exxon along the 4900 block West Broad Street and attempted to steal money from the gaming machine.
“The store owner saw the suspects on surveillance video and confronted them. They returned the money and then fled the store,” police said.
They were seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Traverse SUV. Detectives believe the vehicle had a North Carolina license plate.
Anyone with information is to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
