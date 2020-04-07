Plans moving forward to make Greater Richmond Convention Center an overflow hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State officials are preparing for the worst-case scenario and are moving forward with plans to make the Greater Richmond Convention Center an overflow hospital site. The National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working with health leaders and government officials right now as they come up with an emergency plan that could be needed in just a matter of weeks.
As COVID 19 spreads fast, experts say initial estimates that Virginia could see its peak in cases in early May have shifted to the potential of an influx of cases next week.
“Our case counts continue to increase by triple digits every day…How will the health systems deal with the strain that will likely come in a couple of weeks?” Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said.
That’s why the state is looking at The Richmond Convention Center as a massive hospital for people who come in contact with the disease.
"One of the big challenges that we’re still having to work out is what would the staffing model around that look like? Obviously the health system staff are going to need to be preserved to meet their own demands and their own capacity,” Dr. Avula believes the site could be designated specifically for people who have tested positive with coronavirus who are getting better. “Maybe they need oxygen. Maybe they need some suctioning. Maybe they need a few more days of monitoring before they could be discharged home.”
That way local hospitals, which are right now working on how to double their capacity, can be reserved for people who need critical care.
This comes as the public is learning more about why masks are being recommended when you go outside, especially if you’ll be in close contact with others.
"The point of masks is not to protect you from others but to protect others from you…A barrier in front of your mouth and nose will keep viral particles from entering the air and having other potentially inhale them,” he said.
Dr. Avula says after seeing how a surge in cases in other states overwhelmed the healthcare systems, he agrees with the need to transform the convention center - which would be one of three emergency hospitals across the Commonwealth.
