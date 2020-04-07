Parking lots littered with PPE could contribute to spread of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials are warning about the dangers of littering personal protection equipment after complaints of plastic gloves being left in parking lots.
There are so many people in the community doing great things, helping in any way that they can, but the reality of what’s happening at some stores deemed essential by the state paints an ugly picture.
Saturday, the parking lot at the Trussville Crossings Shopping Center was littered with plastic gloves. It’s a disturbing sight at several essential stores throughout the metro area.
Dr. Karen Landers, a medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the current guidelines do not require or suggest the general public to wear gloves because they create a false sense of security and if not removed and disposed of properly, you could easily spread the virus.
“I would urge at this time it is not a good practice to leave litter around for other people to clean up,” explained Dr. Landers.
Betsy Stewart with Main Street Family Care said worn gloves should be thrown away in a trashcan.
“Make sure to find your nearest trashcan. I know Walmart and most places have trashcans at the exit. Or, grab an extra grocery sack and discard your gloves in there so you can carry them home to throw away,“ said Stewart.
Click here for details on how to properly remove gloves.
