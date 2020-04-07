Mechanicsville man arrested on child porn charges

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man was arrested on child porn charges following the execution of a search warrant.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Mechanicsville on Monday.
During the search, deputies said they found digital images of child exploitation.
Deputies then arrested Madison Legrand “Lee” Jones and charged him with the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.