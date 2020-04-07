Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are warning of possible scams related to the coronavirus epidemic. And they’re particularly worried about the relief checks that many Americans will receive from the federal government in the coming weeks and months. The warning comes from the Internal Revenue Service as well as a new state task force that’s been set up specifically to battle epidemic-related fraud. It’s made up of U.S. Attorneys for the state as well as the FBI and the Virginia State Police. Authorities said that Virginians are “likely to see an uptick” in advanced-fee schemes that promise government relief checks. Scammers may ask people to sign over their checks as well.