Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BC-VA-VIRUS SCAMS-WARNING
Authorities warn of scams targeting relief checks
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are warning of possible scams related to the coronavirus epidemic. And they’re particularly worried about the relief checks that many Americans will receive from the federal government in the coming weeks and months. The warning comes from the Internal Revenue Service as well as a new state task force that’s been set up specifically to battle epidemic-related fraud. It’s made up of U.S. Attorneys for the state as well as the FBI and the Virginia State Police. Authorities said that Virginians are “likely to see an uptick” in advanced-fee schemes that promise government relief checks. Scammers may ask people to sign over their checks as well.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Death toll at Virginia long-term care center now at 20
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility says three more of its residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll there to 20. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond disclosed the additional deaths on Sunday. More than 90 Canterbury residents have tested positive and are receiving treatment at the hospital or at the center. Another 25 center workers there have also tested positive. Virginia's health department reported more than 2,600 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 51 deaths as of Sunday morning. Montgomery County is closing its government center for two weeks to workers and citizens due to recent positive tests.
BC-VA-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALLS
State sees spike in calls to hotlines for domestic violence
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Phone calls to emergency hotlines for domestic violence have spiked in the state of Virginia as people stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic. The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reported Sunday that calls to hotlines increased by 76% statewide in March. That’s according to the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. The group compiles data on shelter services for 65 facilities. The alliance also said that about 1,000 people have sought overnight shelter from domestic violence. Shelters are also having to adjust operations because of the virus. For instance, hotel rooms are being used to house more people. In-person support groups are also being cancelled.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRONT LINE GROCERS
Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they're afraid
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Grocery workers across the globe are working the frontlines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Their stores are deemed essential, and their work puts them close to the public and therefore at risk. Often in low-wage jobs, the workers have earned praise from Pope Francis and former U.S. President Barack Obama. But with infection and death rates climbing, workers are demanding better pay, protections and access to testing. Some major chains like Kroger and Walmart are providing bonuses and protective gear. But that doesn't always alleviate workers' fears, especially when customers don't practice social distancing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALCOHOL DELIVERY
Booze Call: Distilleries can ship directly to consumers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced it will allow certain distilleries to ship directly to in-state customers to alleviate potential financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The rule change affects distilleries that have an existing agreement with ABC. It allows those distilleries to ship spirits and “low-alcohol beverage coolers” directly to residents and ABC-licensed restaurants in Virginia. The ABC's chief executive says the temporary step will give the distilleries flexibility in how they provide products to consumers, easing potential financial difficulties. Gov. Ralph Northam has said previously that Virginia ABC stores would be recognized as essential businesses during the pandemic.
SHOTS FIRED-CHILDREN HURT
Police: Two children hurt after suspect shoots into car
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Virginia have arrested a man who they say fired into a car, injuring two children. News sources report the Bedford County Sheriff's Office says the children, ages 5 and 12, were injured by broken glass from the window of a vehicle they were sitting in. The two were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but their conditions weren't known on Monday. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Ricky Darnell Blake is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. He is jailed without bond and it's not known if he has an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN TRAIL HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ONE-GOOD-THING-SENIOR-DANCING
Dancing alone: A senior center keeps clients up and moving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lola Jaramillo's elderly students are huddled in their homes, following orders to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, which hits older people especially hard. And in their homes, they can dance along with Jaramillo, getting the exercise that is so important to maintaining their health and mobility. The dance lesson was shared on the social media accounts of a nonprofit senior center in Washington that has been serving the capital’s older Hispanic community for over 50 years. The center's video classes area creative way to keep clients company in times of social distancing, when many might feel isolated and scared.