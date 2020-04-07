'I need my vehicle back’: Business owner struggles after work vehicle is stolen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, and it just got harder for one business owner in Manchester.
Ajay Brewer, owner of Brewer’s Cafe and Brewer’s Waffles in Manchester had his work truck stolen overnight Monday.
His mother, who opened up the cafe in the following morning alerted him that the truck was gone.
Brewer says that he may have found his car the day it was stolen, as he recognized some items he left on the dashboard. He says the license plate was switched out, and unfortunately, it was gone before police arrived.
He says that the pandemic has slowed business down significantly, and this is another issue he’s dealing with.
“The disease has stopped normal, everyday life from going on... [it] has impacted my business by 75%," he said.
Half of his businesses are in food delivery now.
“The key to us being open right now is my ability to have a vehicle to deliver food to different parts of the city, or pick up food from different parts of the city.”
Richmond Police say his white 2020 Volkswagon Atlas was stolen overnight Monday in front of the cafe on Bainbridge Street.
But while some stores are closed for business, thieves are busy. An RPD spokesperson said that there’s not a real uptick in burglaries against closed shops because criminals target open shops, and typically go for things like cash.
The S & K Mini Mart on Forest Hill Avenue was hit by two thieves on March 31. Police say two men allegedly broke through a glass window to get in and out, taking cash and cigarettes.
RPD adds that they have seen more commercial burglaries around the 5700 block of Hull Street Road and the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.
As for Brewer, obviously a car is worth more than cash and cigarettes, and the reliance on that car at a time like this has left him helpless.
“I don’t even care to lock these kids up. I just want my vehicle dropped back off to where it was, no questions asked. I don’t desire the media to help me lock these kids up, I just want them to get the message out that I need my vehicle back, I want it dropped off. I don’t want anybody getting in trouble, I just need my car back,” he said.
Richmond Police are investigating the stolen car, and ask for anyone with information to give them a call.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.