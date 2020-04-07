Henrico Schools delay redistricting plans due to COVID-19

“We are extremely grateful to the 67 members of the Henrico County Public Schools Redistricting Committee, whose hard work since September 2019 is now considered complete,” the statement from the school board said. “… their efforts and dialogue with the community have produced two maps for further consideration (options D4 and E4) as well as survey results. The options and supporting information will be vital to the Board’s redistricting work as we move forward. The Board will continue to review the committee’s work so that when public hearings are rescheduled, the Board will be ready to respond to public feedback with revisions to D4 and E4 as may be necessary, and ultimately bring the process to a vote.