HCA Virginia Physicians offers telehealth visits to patients through mobile devices

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia Physicians are offering telehealth visits to patients through mobile devices.
Patients can now have real-time visits with their provider simply using their existing mobile device, or computer from the comfort of their home.
Platforms included in HCA Virginia Physicians’ telehealth program include Healow, Apple Facetime, Google Duo and WebEx Meetings.
Depending on the patient’s needs, providers will determine whether a telehealth visit is right for them.
The visits will be for all specialties in all affiliated practices in Central Virginia including Richmond, Spotsylvania and Northern Virginia.
“Our number one priority remains caring for those in our community, be it for concerns related to COVID-19, routine annual care, or other health issues our patients will continue to experience. We want everyone to know we remain open and ready to serve you, be it through telehealth or an in-person appointment,” Suzanne Bergamo, Division Vice President for HCA Healthcare’s Physician Services Group, said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.