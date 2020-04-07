GRTC modifying express service due to decrease in ridership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is modifying its express service due to a decrease in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Below are the following changes to service:
- 23x/26x Glenside/Parham: Morning trips occur at 6:55 a.m. and 8 a.m. from Parham. The Route 23x afternoon trip from Downtown Richmond is at 5:28 p.m. Route 26x afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond are at 4:05 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (23x/26x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 27x Glenside: Morning trips occur at 6:55 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. from Glenside. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (27x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 28x White Oak Village: Service canceled until further notice because of very low ridership. Customers may ride Routes 7A/B or 56 from White Oak to Downtown Richmond instead. (28x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 29x Gaskins: Morning trips occur at 6:25 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. from Gaskins. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:35 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (29x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 64x Stony Point: Morning trips occur at 6:10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. from Stony Point. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 3:50 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.. GRTC buses provide transport like normal. (64x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 82x Commonwealth 20: Morning trips occur at 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. from Commonwealth 20. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:05 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (82x Modified Timetable PDF)
- 95x Petersburg: Normal schedule. GRTC buses provide transport like normal.
- 102x Kings Dominion: Suspended until further notice by Kings Dominion.
For additional information, call GRTC Customer Service at 804-358-4782.
