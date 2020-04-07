GRTC modifying express service due to decrease in ridership

GRTC is modifying its express service due to a decrease in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Capital News Source)
April 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is modifying its express service due to a decrease in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the following changes to service:

  • 23x/26x Glenside/Parham: Morning trips occur at 6:55 a.m. and 8 a.m. from Parham. The Route 23x afternoon trip from Downtown Richmond is at 5:28 p.m. Route 26x afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond are at 4:05 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (23x/26x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 27x Glenside: Morning trips occur at 6:55 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. from Glenside. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (27x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 28x White Oak Village: Service canceled until further notice because of very low ridership. Customers may ride Routes 7A/B or 56 from White Oak to Downtown Richmond instead. (28x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 29x Gaskins: Morning trips occur at 6:25 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. from Gaskins. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:35 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport. (29x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 64x Stony Point: Morning trips occur at 6:10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. from Stony Point. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 3:50 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.. GRTC buses provide transport like normal. (64x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 82x Commonwealth 20: Morning trips occur at 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. from Commonwealth 20. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:05 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. GRTC vans provide transport.  (82x Modified Timetable PDF)
  • 95x Petersburg: Normal schedule. GRTC buses provide transport like normal. 
  • 102x Kings Dominion: Suspended until further notice by Kings Dominion. 

For additional information, call GRTC Customer Service at 804-358-4782.

