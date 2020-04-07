Go on a safe egg hunt with your Kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Neighborhoods in the Richmond area are participating in a “safe” Easter egg hunt.
You can participate without leaving home, and there are a few different ways to participate.
The easiest way to participate may be to just hide some plastic eggs around your yard for kids to spot and count, or color some eggs and put them in your windows. The Richmond City Moms Blog is also doing a version of the hunt.
The goal is to create an egg hunt for the neighborhood kids. Then on Easter, families can go on a walk, bike ride or car ride and try to spot the eggs. Of course, it will be important that no one touches anything, and stay at least 6-feet away from other hunters.
