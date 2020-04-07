Foundation creates COVID-19 relief fund for Va. college students

“We believe that each day brings us closer to resolving the medical aspect of this crisis,” says Shank. “But the financial impact is another matter. Unexpected expenses, not to mention unanticipated unemployment, can have a long-term financial effect on students and their families, as well as the communities they call home. The VFIC intends to stand in the gap. Through this funding, we can create some financial stability in the lives of our students and encourage them to look to the future with hope.”