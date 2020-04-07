Forecast: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon through early evening. All of Central Virginia is included in the SLIGHT risk category with the main concerns being damaging wind and hail but there will also be a small tornado risk. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%). We don’t expect all of us to get rain but where storms do form, please be alert.