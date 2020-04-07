Forecast: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm air returns for a few days with a chance of strong to severe Tuesday storms.
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon through early evening. All of Central Virginia is included in the SLIGHT risk category with the main concerns being damaging wind and hail but there will also be a small tornado risk. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%). We don’t expect all of us to get rain but where storms do form, please be alert.
Click for more on the severe threat: Tuesday First Alert Weather Day
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated strong storm possible mainly early in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Windy later in day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: A sunny start, then mainly cloudy with likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Rain likely. Could be heavy. Lows near 50 and highs upper 60s. Rain chance: 70%
