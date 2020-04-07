7-Eleven giving free car washes to healthcare workers, first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To thank healthcare workers and first responders in Richmond for all they are doing in the COVID-19 fight, 7-Eleven is giving them free car washes.
The free car washes will be for during the month of April.
All Richmond medical staff and first responders need to do is provide an ID, professional ID or badge to receive the free car wash code at all Richmond 7-Eleven car wash locations.
The offer is valid at local locations and participating stores.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.