Donor gives $1 million to support VCU Health’s COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An anonymous donor has given $1 million to VCU Health to support the hospital system’s response to COVID-19.
That donor is also challenging others in the community to donate what they can.
“This extraordinary generosity provides critical funding to assist our academic health system in meeting the needs of our community,” said Peter F. Buckley, M.D., interim CEO of VCU Health System and senior vice president, VCU Health Sciences. “But just as importantly, this donor has come alongside our health care providers as partners in an unprecedented situation. Our staff has been working tirelessly to care for our patients and prepare for what’s to come. They’re serving on the front lines, facing a public health crisis that is bigger than all of us. And today we take heart in this tangible example of our community’s respect and the extent to which they’ll aid us in our work.”
VCU’s COVID-19 response fund is used exclusively to deal with issues facing both Richmond and central Virginia as a whole.
The funds help address:
- Patient support: Diagnostic and treatment efforts, care, equipment and facilities, home monitoring and transportation.
- Research: Clinical trials, inpatient testing and participation in national efforts as well as research related to creating our own equipment and devices to save lives threatened by COVID-19.
- Medical staff and health sciences student support: Rooms for hospital staff working in COVID-related areas who can’t return home and put their families at risk, increasing child care alternatives and supporting our health sciences students displaced by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The VCU Health System is on the front lines of this historic and unprecedented fight, and I am grateful for this generous support of our courageous and committed care providers,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and the VCU Health System. “This will enable and empower us to find solutions to one of humanity’s most pressing problems and allow those we serve to know they are in the very best hands.”
