Donor gives $1 million to support VCU Health’s COVID-19 response

“This extraordinary generosity provides critical funding to assist our academic health system in meeting the needs of our community,” said Peter F. Buckley, M.D., interim CEO of VCU Health System and senior vice president, VCU Health Sciences. “But just as importantly, this donor has come alongside our health care providers as partners in an unprecedented situation. Our staff has been working tirelessly to care for our patients and prepare for what’s to come. They’re serving on the front lines, facing a public health crisis that is bigger than all of us. And today we take heart in this tangible example of our community’s respect and the extent to which they’ll aid us in our work.”