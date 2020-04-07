Denny’s introduces Shareable Family Packs for delivery, takeout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Denny’s has launched Shareable Family Packs for delivery and takeout orders.
The new Shareable Family Packs are just one of many initiatives that Denny’s has created to continue to do what they do best – to feed people – during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Family Packs serve up to 5 people and features Denny’s menu favorites such as:
- The Denny’s Grand Slam
- Build-Your Own Cheeseburger Pack
- Premium Chicken Tenders Pack
- Side packs (red-skinned mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), broccoli or sweet petite corn)
- Beverage packs (regular/decaf coffee, tea, lemonade, mango lemonade, strawberry lemonade, soft drinks) *pick any four beverages*
The packs cost between $24.99-$28.99.
“While we are all navigating together through this challenging time, whether it be for a weekend brunch, a mid-day meal or a family dinner, it’s our hope that Denny’s can provide the comfort of a safe, made-to-order meal that pleases everybody in the family, and plays one small part in our belief that we’ll all come out of this stronger with a deeper connection with our families and communities than ever before,” John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer for Denny’s, said.
