Denny’s introduces Shareable Family Packs for delivery, takeout

“While we are all navigating together through this challenging time, whether it be for a weekend brunch, a mid-day meal or a family dinner, it’s our hope that Denny’s can provide the comfort of a safe, made-to-order meal that pleases everybody in the family, and plays one small part in our belief that we’ll all come out of this stronger with a deeper connection with our families and communities than ever before,” John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer for Denny’s, said.