Chase Rice, Los Lobos will perform at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours announced that Chase Rice, Los Lobos and Steve Earle will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion.
With over 1.6 million albums sold and more than 1.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond – but he genuinely sees new release The Album Part I as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.
Chase Rice will perform on Aug. 15, 2020.
Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors.
Over the course of twenty studio albums, Earle has distinguished himself as a master storyteller, and his songs have been recorded by a vast array of artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, the Pretenders, and more.
Los Lobos enjoyed critical success, winning the Grammy® for Best Mexican-American Performance for “Anselma” from its 1983 EP …And a Time to Dance.
A year later, the group released its full-length, major-label debut, How Will the Wolf Survive? Co-produced by Berlin and T Bone Burnett, the album was a college rock sensation that helped Los Lobos tie with Bruce Springsteen as Rolling Stone’s Artist of the Year.
Steve Earle and Los Lobos will perform on Sept. 4, 2020.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week on April 10-16.
To purchase tickets, visit Innsbrook After Hours website or purchase tickets by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
