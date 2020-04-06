Woman in her 30′s is first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District has confirmed a Dinwiddie County resident in her 30′s, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case in Dinwiddie County.
“We continue to collaborate with our city, county and community partners to respond to cases throughout the Crater Health District. We are monitoring patient updates and identifying their close contacts,” Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH said. “The health department carries out in-depth interviews with confirmed cases and works with our healthcare partners in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the Commonwealth.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory germs, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
· Stay home as much as possible, especially when you are sick.
· Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
The Crater Health District has activated coronavirus call center, staffed Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to address questions from residents.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website or the Center For Disease and Control website.
