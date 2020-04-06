With persistent testing shortages, Virginia health officials find new ways to track coronavirus cases

As health officials in Virginia develop new ways to track COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, one thing becomes increasingly clear: the state’s public tally of laboratory-confirmed cases is likely a significant underestimate of the actual spread.
As of April 2, state epidemiologists were investigating another 132 suspected cases of COVID-19 — numbers that aren’t currently included on the agency’s public surveillance site.
VDH only recently developed its own definition for “suspect” cases in the absence of federal criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, said Deputy State Epidemiologist Carrie Holsinger.
Normally, those organizations are responsible for drafting uniform definitions and passing them down to states “to increase the specificity of reporting and improve the comparability of diseases reported from different geographic areas,” according to the CDC. When epidemiologists look at cases of measles across the country, for instance, they want to make sure that states are defining and reporting the disease in the same way.
But when it comes to COVID-19, the CDC and CSTE still haven’t developed a suspect case definition.
“We just don’t have that national standard yet,” Holsinger said.
In an email on Friday, CDC spokeswoman Melissa Brower wrote that both agencies “are working in collaboration with state and local health public health departments to develop a standardized case definition for COVID-19, understanding the urgent and time-sensitive issues that must be addressed.”
The agency did not comment on when it expected to finalize its definition for the disease.
VDH developed its own definition in recognition that there are still barriers to testing a meaningful percentage of the state’s population, Holsinger said. As of Friday, Virginia had 2,012 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 312 hospitalizations and 46 deaths. A total of 19,005 people have been tested for the disease — less than 0.22 percent of Virginians, and far less than nearby states such as Tennessee, which has seen a similar number of cases.
At a press briefing on Wednesday, state laboratory director Denise Toney said Virginia had the capacity to test more than 2,000 residents and recently doubled the number of tests it could process in a day. The same week, VDH expanded its testing criteria to include people hospitalized with fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness — potentially opening the door to a significant uptick in testing.
