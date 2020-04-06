Why are you safe from lightning in a car?

6. If you are stuck outside while hiking or camping and have absolutely no safe shelter (such as a vehicle or building) nearby, as a last resort there are a few things to do to reduce your chances of being struck. Get to the lowest spot available (avoiding open areas such as fields and water bodies including lakes/rivers), and crouch down on the balls of your feet. The idea is to make yourself as small as possible and reduce the surface area of your body that is touching the ground. Again, this is a last resort, and NOAA actually stopped recommending the “lightning crouch” in 2008 because people should not use the crouch unless there are no better options available. If you check the weather forecast before going far from safe shelter, you should never find yourself in this situation.