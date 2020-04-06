West Creek Emergency Center temporarily suspends services

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital announced that they will temporarily suspend emergency services at its West Creek Emergency Center (WCEC).
Services will be suspended at 7 a.m. on April 8 to deploy the health system’s staff and resources to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporarily suspending services at WCEC will allow HCA Virginia to move key clinical staff and physicians, as well as much needed personal protective equipment (PPE), to other facilities within the HCA Virginia network that are experiencing a greater volume of COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients.
“As a leading health system in the community, it is our responsibility to do whatever we can to provide care during this unprecedented challenge,” Ryan Jensen, CEO of Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals said. “Thank you to all our staff and caregivers – and those throughout our community – for their continued selfless work caring for those in need.”
All other free-standing emergency centers will remain fully operational, including Hanover Emergency Center, Swift Creek ER, and TriCities ER, and will continue to treat COVID-19 patients.
