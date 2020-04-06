Police looking for two men in connection to Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men in connection to a robbery that occurred in downtown Richmond.
On March 28 in the 200 block of North Laurel Street, police say two victims reported that two men approached them from behind, grabbed them and demanded money.
One of the victims, a woman, broke free but dropped her iPhone XS Max along with her wallet.
The second victim, a man, stated that the suspects held him and demanded money. He gave the suspects $150 in cash before they fled on foot towards the 700 block of West Grace Street.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.