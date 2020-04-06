Police say man stole close to $3,000 from laundromat

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man they say stole $2,900 from a laundromat.
On April 5 at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the Suds Coin Laundromat located at 926 Cousins Avenue for the report of the business being burglarized.
According to police, the man entered the laundromat, cut the coin and change machines and removed $2,900 before fleeing on foot.
The man is described between 20-40 years old, 5′9-6′1, 165-166 pounds with a medium build. The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray pants with a black stripe and dark-colored shoes with white socks. The offender also had dark material covering his face.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.
