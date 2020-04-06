Spotsylvania County youth soccer coach dies of coronavirus

“We are saddened by the news that Spotsylvania has lost another member of our community to complications of COVID-19 and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this time of intense grief and sorrow,” said Battlefield District Supervisor Chris Yakabouski of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Any loss to our community is devastating, but it is especially tragic to lose an individual who positively impacted many young lives through his dedication to coaching youth soccer. Our hearts go out to the entire Fredericksburg Football Club family.”