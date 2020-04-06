Second coronavirus-related death reported in Fredericksburg area

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed its second COVID-19 associated death in a resident in his 50s.
No additional information is being provided about this individual.
“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of another member of our community, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said Rappahannock Area Health District Acting Director Dr. Donald Stern. “It is important that we all follow precautions to prevent the spread of this illness. We remind everyone that we are taking these measures not just to keep ourselves healthy, but to prevent the spread of the virus across the community.”
On Saturday, officials reported more than 2,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than 50 deaths and more than 420 hospitalizations throughout the state.
