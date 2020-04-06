‘RV’s for MD’s’ providing healthcare workers with place to quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As healthcare professionals care for the community during the COVID-19 crisis, many are concerned their exposure will put their own families at risk. A social media movement, ‘RV’s for MD’s,’ is providing those on the front lines, a place to safely sleep at night.
“I feel blessed and extremely grateful that there are people out there like that willing to help somebody - a perfect stranger - and save my son’s life,” said Scott Clark, a paramedic from Chester. “It’s amazing what we can do when we have a common goal."
Clark is the father of a 3-year-old named Eli, who is medically fragile, immunocompromised and suffers from respiratory issues.
“He had croop back in December and it put him in the hospital for five days," said Clark.
Clark has been out on leave after an injury and returns to work this week. He says the best decision for the family was for him to go into quarantine once he goes back to work.
Clark posted in RV’s for MD’s, a Facebook group that has grown to more than 21,000 members since March 24.
“We’ve had [RV] owners who live in their RV, they said ‘I can go to my mom’s house and quarantine there,’” explained Amber Bouton, medical researcher and president of RV’s for MD’s.
Bouton lives in Florida and says what started as a need for the family of a physician has turned into a movement throughout the country.
“Look at these families, look at these babies that are being saved because of the generosity of our RV owners,” said Bouton.
Just days after Clark posted his story, Patrick Alger, a retired Marine who lives in Fredricksburg, and his family disinfected and delivered their 2012 Funfinder X to Clark.
“Having that RV is truly a blessing and truly a lifesaver,” said Clark. “Having the RV is a peace of mind that I don’t have to worry about bringing it home.”
Clark, Alger and their families quickly connected after the Alger’s dropped the Funfinder off in Chester, they plan to get together again in the future.
“That’s all we wanted to do, was help somebody on the front lines, going out there to protect us every day,” said Alger. “I believe we will be friends forever, I don’t think that will change. We look forward to watching Eli grow up.”
