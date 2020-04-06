Richmond police say several closed stores have been theft targets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have urged citizens via social media that if they see something, say something after several businesses were the target of theft.
Richmond Police say several of the stores in the city’s Southside have been targets for theft in the past couple of weeks.
Second Precinct officers and detectives are investigating recent incidents along the Hull Street corridor and Broad Rock Boulevard.
Richmond police want to remind everyone to call them if you see any suspicious activity.
