Richmond City, Henrico County Health Districts launch #StayHomeRVA

“This has been a very trying time for so many of us. The anxiety and fear that comes with a pandemic that we don’t understand and we’re having a difficult time controlling, is really challenging,” says Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is also a time where humans do amazing things. A crisis like this brings out the best in us. The decisions we make to stay away from people during this time, and ultimately to stay in our homes and stop spreading this disease, are exactly the things we need to do for our neighbors and our communities.”