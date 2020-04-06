Richmond City, Henrico County Health Districts launch #StayHomeRVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City and the Henrico Health Districts have launched a regional stay-at-home campaign called #StayHomeRVA.
#StayHomeRVA encourages residents to stay at home and use social distancing guidelines released by the Centers for Disease and Control and mandated by Governor Ralph Northam.
#StayHomeRVA will serve as a local rallying cry for committing to sheltering in place and social distancing and will extend throughout the length of the State of Emergency in Virginia.
“This has been a very trying time for so many of us. The anxiety and fear that comes with a pandemic that we don’t understand and we’re having a difficult time controlling, is really challenging,” says Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is also a time where humans do amazing things. A crisis like this brings out the best in us. The decisions we make to stay away from people during this time, and ultimately to stay in our homes and stop spreading this disease, are exactly the things we need to do for our neighbors and our communities.”
The campaign will keep you updated on COVID-19 at local, state and national levels to help you stay safe, healthy and connected.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.