Police search for two women suspected of using stolen credit card

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card.
Police said on Monday, March 30, the victim was notified that their card was used at Farm Fresh in the 2300 block of East Main Street.
Surveillance video shows two women buying more than $400 worth of food and cigarettes with the victim’s card.
Police said they were last seen leaving in a silver convertible with a black top.
Detectives said the card was also used at a McDonald’s in the 1800 block of East Broad Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.