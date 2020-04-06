OrthoVirginia offers urgent orthopedic care in all Richmond locations

OrthoVirginia says they aim to keep those patients out of the emergency rooms where they would be at risk for acquiring and spreading the COVID-19 virus. (Source: pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 6, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the unprecedented health crisis, OrthoVirginia will be offering urgent orthopedic care in all Richmond locations, including walk-in visits at Ortho On Call.

OrthoVirginia says they aim to keep those patients out of the emergency rooms where they would be at risk for acquiring and spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Orthopedic services that will be offered include:

  • Broken bones
  • Knee injuries
  • Foot and ankle injuries
  • Slips, trips and falls
  • Sprains and stains
  • Sports injuries

“For those patients who have x-rays, a telemedicine visit from the safety and convenience of their home is a great option for a physician to determine the best course of action,” Keith Glowacki, MD and Vice President of OrthoVirgina said.

Patients with non-urgent or chronic conditions physician care teams are ready to help determine the best option for you during this time of social distancing such as in-person, phone or video visits.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, OrthoVirginia is screening patients at the door and taking all available precautions to stop of spread of viral illness.

X-ray services are available in each office and MRI services are available at the Henrico Parham location and Johnston Wills location.

Patients may call 804-915-1910 to schedule an appointment.

For clinic and Ortho On Call locations, visit OrthoVirginia’s website.

