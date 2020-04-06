OrthoVirginia offers urgent orthopedic care in all Richmond locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the unprecedented health crisis, OrthoVirginia will be offering urgent orthopedic care in all Richmond locations, including walk-in visits at Ortho On Call.
OrthoVirginia says they aim to keep those patients out of the emergency rooms where they would be at risk for acquiring and spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Orthopedic services that will be offered include:
- Broken bones
- Knee injuries
- Foot and ankle injuries
- Slips, trips and falls
- Sprains and stains
- Sports injuries
“For those patients who have x-rays, a telemedicine visit from the safety and convenience of their home is a great option for a physician to determine the best course of action,” Keith Glowacki, MD and Vice President of OrthoVirgina said.
Patients with non-urgent or chronic conditions physician care teams are ready to help determine the best option for you during this time of social distancing such as in-person, phone or video visits.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, OrthoVirginia is screening patients at the door and taking all available precautions to stop of spread of viral illness.
X-ray services are available in each office and MRI services are available at the Henrico Parham location and Johnston Wills location.
Patients may call 804-915-1910 to schedule an appointment.
For clinic and Ortho On Call locations, visit OrthoVirginia’s website.
