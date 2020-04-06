News to Know for April 6: 20th COVID-19 death at Canterbury; Small business disaster loans; School lunch updates; Woman shot in Richmond identified; Isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
A few showers possible the next few days with temperatures warming up through Wednesday, but cooler air lurks for Easter weekend.
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
The United States and Britain braced for one of their darkest weeks in living memory on Monday as the social and financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic deepened. Italy, Spain and France saw signs that they are flattening the pandemic curve, but still reported hundreds of people dying each day.
In Washington, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of deaths.
More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world in confirmed infections at more than 337,000.
In New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, daily confirmed deaths dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes inserted. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned it was "too early to tell" the significance of the new numbers.
U.S. President Donald Trump later suggested the hard weeks ahead could foretell the turning of a corner.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports 2,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths and 431 hospitalizations throughout the state Sunday.
The reported death count from the VDH is down one from Saturday, but it’s unclear what caused officials to change the number.
And there is some good news: 23,671 Virginians have now been tested for the virus. That’s an increase of more than 2,000 people from the day before.
While the current number of confirmed cases stands above 2,600, experts expect that to continue to climb as more people continue to get tested.
Three additional residents at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico that previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the last 48 hours, bringing the total to 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
There are currently 93 in-house or hospitalized Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the center says. They are being treated at the hospital or on-site, per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- 53 of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers who show no signs of being ill
- 40 residents are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms that range from mild to severe
- 35 Canterbury residents have tested negative for COVID-19
- 25 staff members have tested positive and some are still awaiting test results
The 3 deaths confirmed on April 5 bring the total at the facility to 20.
The Richmond Economic Development Authority has created a no-interest disaster loan program for small businesses within city limits.
The Richmond Small Business Disaster Loan Program will provide relief to small businesses that have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Richmond leaders recognize that, and that’s why Friday, Mayor Levar Stoney discussed the city’s small business relief loan. Local companies with 25 employees or less can qualify for up to $20,000.
It comes as the Small Business Administration also rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program offering up to $10 million in forgivable loans for companies across the country with fewer than 500 employees.
Applications for the loans will be available on April 6. Funding is limited and applications will be considered in the order they are submitted.
Any small businesses that are interested should fill out an application and provide the required documentation via email.
Richmond Police have identified the victim of Saturday nights homicide as Angela M. Rector, 30, of Richmond.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the 3200 block of P Street for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Angela M. Rector suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she eventually died of her injuries.
Officials are working to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Many are stepping up in the fight against the spread - including people who can make masks at home.
Face masks have been cleared from some store shelves for weeks now, but the demand for them still grows, which is where seamstress Yolanda Taylor comes in.
She’s produced about 40 fabric face masks, with over a dozen of them going to St. Mary’s Hospital.
She currently plans to continue making the masks, and donating to other medical facilities, as she says “there doesn’t look to be an end to this pandemic.”
