New COVID-19 data dashboard provides up-to-date Virginia statistics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has announced the launch of a new online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on COVID-19 in Virginia.
The data will show statistics such as:
- The number of hospitalizations
- Ventilator usage
- Current hospital bed availability
- Metrics on the number of hospitals challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.
“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”
The dashboard will be updated daily and will be a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable and accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.
On Monday, April 6, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 2,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths and 497 hospitalizations throughout the state.
Experts expect those numbers to continue to climb as more people get tested. So far, 24,521 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the latest numbers here.
For our complete coverage on the coronavirus, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.