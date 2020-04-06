Mary Baldwin to provide temporary housing for area homeless during pandemic

"On behalf of all who are served by the Valley Mission, we are grateful to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge and Mary Baldwin University for making it possible that members of our community most in need can find safe shelter on the Mary Baldwin campus during the COVID-19 crisis,” noted Susan Richardson, executive director of the Valley Mission. “Individuals who would otherwise have no protected place to shelter have found a new temporary home. This is a heartening example of uniting for common good in this unprecedented time.”