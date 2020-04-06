Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia courthouse has been closed for cleaning after two deputies tested positive for the coronavirus. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office says the courthouse will be sanitized before reopening out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the closure comes after a third Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy was tested for the virus and is waiting for their results. It's scheduled to be reopened on April 6. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.