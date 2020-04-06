Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Death toll at Virginia long-term care center now at 20
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility says three more of its residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll there to 20. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond disclosed the additional deaths on Sunday. More than 90 Canterbury residents have tested positive and are receiving treatment at the hospital or at the center. Another 25 center workers there have also tested positive. Virginia's health department reported more than 2,600 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 51 deaths as of Sunday morning. Montgomery County is closing its government center for two weeks to workers and citizens due to recent positive tests.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN TRAIL HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTIVIRAL DRUG
Patients rush to join studies testing drug for coronavirus
Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal just a few weeks after starting. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is quickly enrolling patients in its own studies, too. The drug is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. Results from the first tests of it in China are expected later this month.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COMPETING-FOR-SUPPLIES
Hunt for medical supplies creates marketplace of desperation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Intense global demand to get protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle is prompting states and hospitals to compete against themselves in a shady marketplace where prices are soaring. State governors across the U.S. have been pressing unsuccessfully for the federal government to centralize the process and stop the competition between states, their own hospital systems, other countries and the federal government itself. States say they have no choice but to pay inflated prices, calling it a matter of life and death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA PRISONS
Coronavirus anxiety soars for families of Virginia inmates
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Anxiety among family members of inmates in Virginia prisons skyrocketed this week after the state Department of Corrections announced the first confirmed coronavirus cases. Prison officials said four inmates, four staff members and a nurse tested positive. Families and inmate advocates fear this could be just the beginning of a massive outbreak in prisons around the state. They’re particularly worried about women’s prisons _ two that already have confirmed cases and another that houses inmates with serious health issues but has a history of providing inadequate medical care. Virginia’s top public safety official has said law enforcement is doing all it can to respond to the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-NURSING HOME
16 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia nursing facility
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility that tested all of its residents because of the scope of its coronavirus outbreak announced more deaths, bringing the total to 16. The testing at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare also more than doubled the number of confirmed cases Thursday. Ninety-two in-house or hospitalized residents tested positive, the statement said, up from a total earlier in the week of 41. Only 35 tested negative, and 15 tests were outstanding, meaning approximately two-thirds of the facility became infected with the virus. The facility says many of the residents who tested positive showed no signs of being ill.
AP-VA-MURDER SUICIDE
Police: Man shot wife and then himself following dispute
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man has shot and killed his wife and then killed himself following a domestic dispute. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident happened early Friday morning in the city of Chesapeake. Police said that Angela Renee Jones, 48, was shot and injured before her husband, Joseph Terrell Jones, barricaded himself inside the house. Police said they attempted to communicate with him. But when they got into the house, they found him dead. His wife died at the scene. Police said other family members were inside the house and had called 911.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTHOUSE CLOSED
Court closed for cleaning, deputies test positive for virus
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia courthouse has been closed for cleaning after two deputies tested positive for the coronavirus. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office says the courthouse will be sanitized before reopening out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the closure comes after a third Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy was tested for the virus and is waiting for their results. It's scheduled to be reopened on April 6. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.