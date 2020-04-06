GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says an office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
GRTC says it is believed that they contracted the virus from a relative and the employee has been not been in the office since March 27.
The employee is already recovering at home on sick leave.
Officials said they believe the risk of exposure to customers and staff is low since the case was contained early.
GRTC facilities and vehicles are disinfected daily during and between shifts.
“I am grateful our employee and their family are already well on the road to a full recovery, and we look forward to welcoming them back at work as soon as they are ready. For weeks, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed or have symptoms that may put GRTC at risk. We believe that our active engagement on social distancing for GRTC staff continues to reduce the spread of this disease,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
