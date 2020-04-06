Forecast: A warm week, with a Tuesday severe threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A few showers possible the next few days with temperatures warming up through Wednesday, but cooler air lurks for Easter weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, with a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for lightning, wind, and hail threat. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
