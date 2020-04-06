First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The first case of COIVD-19 has been confirmed in Colonial Heights by the Chesterfield Health District.
Health officials said the resident is in their 50s and did not require hospitalization. The patient is self-isolating at home.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a resident of Colonial Heights does not come as a surprise given that we’re seeing evidence of community transmission in the greater Richmond metro area,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “We’ve been working with individuals who test positive to limit the spread to others.”
To lower the risk of contracting it or spreading it, the health district released the following tips:
- Do not leave home except for essential travel.
- It is especially important to stay home when you are sick.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet apart from others.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- If you experience symptoms, call your doctor.
