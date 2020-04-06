First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening across Central Virginia.
The primary threat with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, lightning, and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Here’s Tuesday’s severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (as of Early Monday morning)
The time to watch for these storms will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest computer model (NAM 3k) showing a cluster of storm storms racing SE during Tuesday afternoon.
