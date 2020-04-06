Fatal shooting leaves one man dead, woman injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal shooting left one man dead and a woman injured.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on April 6., police were called to a residence in the 6600 block of Jackson Street for a report that a man had been shot.
After arriving on the scene, police located a deceased man.
Nearby, police encountered a woman who was injured and another man, who was uninjured, inside a car.
According to police, the two men and the woman involved in the incident know each other.
Police say they are not seeking additional suspects.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
