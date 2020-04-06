Deputies investigating deadly crash in Hanover County

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Hanover County.
Deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 17500 block of Shiloh Church Road.
Officials said that a 1994 Chevrolet truck was traveling along Shiloh Church Road when it went off the roadway, into a field and hit a parked vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office/Division of Forensic Science.
“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.
