COVID-19 is the story of this century, and many newspapers may not survive to cover it

Now comes COVID-19, a virus humans have never encountered, leaving them with no acquired immunity and no vaccines. It has driven people the world over into home seclusion to thwart its spread. Last week, the Labor Department announced that an unprecedented 10 million Americans had filed new unemployment claims in just two weeks, and the White House projected that even if all precautions go perfectly, up to a quarter of a million Americans will die. Without precautions, the toll could spiral into the millions.