COVID-19 is the story of this century, and many newspapers may not survive to cover it

Every detail of the interview for my first full-time newspaper job editing a small Mississippi Delta weekly remains vivid and indelible in my memory.
The paper’s owner asked me what the first duty of a newspaper was, and I was ready with a load of fresh journalism school rhetoric about being a good steward of an informed community by raising important issues to the level of public debate and …
Wham! His palm slammed onto his cluttered desktop and he cut me off. “No, the first job of a newspaper is to make money!”
He was right – then and now. And that’s the existential issue confronting local newspapers that have endured ebbing revenues for two decades only to face unprecedented business shutdowns over a global virus pandemic.
Once upon a time, owning a local newspaper supported by advertising revenue was essentially a franchise to print money. For just pennies a month, subscribers got fat bundles of folded newsprint home-delivered, rain or shine, mornings and afternoons. They provided unmatched reporting on our city halls, statehouses, Washington and mysterious overseas datelines. They brought us crossword puzzles and “Beetle Bailey.” They chronicled our births, weddings and deaths, and summarized ballgames and long lists of daily stock prices in neat, gray columns of tiny six-point type.
Advertisers, not subscribers, underwrote nearly all of it.
Papers began losing circulation to the Internet in the late 1990s. It worsened with the miniaturization and mobility of interconnected devices and the development of digital channels that enable instant and interactive communication. The Great Recession of 2008-09 took away advertisers who never returned. In newspaper newsrooms across the country, staff headcounts fell by 46 percent, from 71,000 in 2008 to 38,000 in 2018, according to the Pew Research Center.
Now comes COVID-19, a virus humans have never encountered, leaving them with no acquired immunity and no vaccines. It has driven people the world over into home seclusion to thwart its spread. Last week, the Labor Department announced that an unprecedented 10 million Americans had filed new unemployment claims in just two weeks, and the White House projected that even if all precautions go perfectly, up to a quarter of a million Americans will die. Without precautions, the toll could spiral into the millions.
It’s the story of this century, and many newspapers may not be around by the time it ends.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.