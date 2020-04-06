Chesterfield police identify man hit, killed by vehicle

Chesterfield police identify man hit, killed by vehicle
The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 4:19 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday, April 5.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m., Ricardo Otero-Garcia, 53, had attempted to run across the southbound travel lanes near the 6300 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway when he was struck by a KIA Optima traveling south.

Otero-Garcia was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Chesterfield Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.