Booze to your door: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship straight to customer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the pandemic continues, you’ll now be able to soothe your sorrows with booze delivered straight to your door. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is now allowing distilleries to ship directly to in-state consumers.
The company says this effort is to ease pandemic related economic pressures on many of the distilleries in Virginia that have existing agreements with ABC to manufacture and sell products as agents of ABC at their distillery site.
“Virginia distilleries contribute to the economic vitality of the commonwealth and it’s important that they have some flexibility in how they are able to provide their products to consumers while their tasting rooms are closed,” Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said. “The Virginia Distillers Association is a key partner in working with our distillery store agents to craft responsible policy solutions to address the unprecedented circumstances of this crisis."
Virginia distillers are now able to ship their spirits directly to consumers and ABC licensed restaurants in Virginia.
But there are some rules:
- No distiller may sell more than six bottles of spirits or two cases of low alcohol beverage coolers to any one consumer or licensee per month.
- Bottles of spirits shipped may be no larger than 1.75 liters.
- The distiller must ensure the recipient is at least 21 years of age.
- Direct shipment must be made by an approved common carrier (currently FedEx or UPS).
- Signature of an individual 21 years of age or older is required for delivery.
This addendum to the Distillery Store Agreement shall continue as long as Virginia ABC stores are recognized as essential businesses under Governor Northam’s Executive Order 53 and 55 or until further amended, modified or rescinded by the governor.
Previous changes by ABC regarding a distillery’s ability to deliver products directly to consumers are permanent and remain in place. This includes delivering products to customers seated in their vehicles on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery, in addition to delivering products by way of distillery employees or third party services such as Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.