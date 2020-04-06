3 arrested for murder of missing 20-year-old Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested and charged three people in the murder of Mary Collins, who had been missing since March 28.
Police followed leads to locate the body of a missing woman in the 700 block of Rollerton Road on Saturday.
Police are awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, but officers said the deceased female is believed to be that of 20-year-old Collins.
Police identified and arrested James Salerno, 20, Lavi Pham, 21, and Kelly Lavery, 24.
The three were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murder.
Family members of Collins reported her missing to police on March 30.
Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 around 2:30 p.m. and was believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends, according to CMPD.
Family members say Collins was diagnosed with a cognitive disability.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information that may help detectives can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.