Army Corps to convert Northern Va., Richmond and Hampton Roads convention centers to temporary hospitals

The Army Corps of Engineers has received orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to convert three convention centers identified by Gov. Ralph Northam last week into temporary hospital facilities.
The facilities — the Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia and the Richmond and Hampton Roads convention centers — will be able to provide beds for 1,107 acute patients or 1,848 non-acute patients, Northam said Friday.
The sites are intended to free up capacity in the hospital system by providing “general, low-level care for mildly to moderately symptomatic COVID-19 patients,” according to Army Corps guidance.
“We are still in the early stages of this outbreak, but we must ensure that Virginia is ready when the surge of acute cases hits our healthcare system,” Northam said in a Saturday post on the Governor of Virginia Facebook page.
The Army Corps’ Norfolk District said in a statement that they expect the conversions to be complete within six weeks, with work beginning 48 to 72 hours after contracts are awarded.
