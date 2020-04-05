West Virginia Gov. tightens virus restrictions for 3 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tightened restrictions on three counties and ordered in the National Guard to address a coronavirus hotspot in the state’s eastern panhandle, which includes Washington suburbs.
Justice’s executive order Friday restricts people in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties to gatherings of no more five.
It directs essential businesses to work from home or remotely to the maximum extent possible.
It orders local health officials to establish maximum occupancy and social distancing guidelines for essential businesses. And it directs State Police to help enforce county orders and the National Guard to provide logistical support and services to help the counties.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.