Virginia sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A York-Poquoson sheriff’s office courthouse deputy has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Due to local, state, and federal HIPPA guidelines, the name of the employee will not be released.
According to officials, the deputy left work on March 25 and has not returned to work since then. The deputy tested for coronavirus on March 26 and the results were just received Saturday, April 4.
The deputy did not need to be hospitalized but was self-quarantined and has made a full recovery at home.
The deputy will quarantine for another four days and will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional.
Officials say they also have two other courthouse deputies and a courthouse employee who have similar symptoms and are self-quarantined as well.
The York-Poquoson Courthouse will be closed on Monday, April 6, 2020, to allow for a thorough cleaning.
