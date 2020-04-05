3 Virginia sheriff’s deputies test positive for coronavirus

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. (WWBT) - Three York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courthouse Deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to officials, a deputy left work on March 25 and has not returned to work since then. The deputy tested for coronavirus on March 26 and the results were just received Saturday, April 4.
The deputy did not need to be hospitalized but was self-quarantined and has made a full recovery at home. The deputy will quarantine for another four days and will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional.
Officials say there were also two other courthouse deputies and a courthouse employee who had similar symptoms and self-quarantined. On Monday, April 6, officials said they have tested positive for the virus and will not return to work until being cleared by a medical professional.
The York-Poquoson Courthouse was closed on Monday to allow for a thorough cleaning.
