VDOC update total coronavirus cases in Virginia facilities
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of Saturday, the Virginia Department of Corrections state that there are 18 total cases of coronavirus in Virginia correctional facilities. 13 cases are inmates and five are of correctional officers.

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13: 6 offenders

Indian Creek Correctional Center: 1 officer

State Farm Correctional Center: 1 officer

Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 6 offenders, 2 officers

Probation & Parole-Eastern Region: 1 officer

Community Hospital Patients: 1 offender

VDOC states that visitation and volunteer activities remain canceled until further notice and that any employee entering a VADOC correctional facility are screened using a questionnaire and infrared/temporal artery thermometers

“If we have an offender in a state correctional facility who appears to meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing, the procedure is to contact the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance regarding testing,” the VDOC stated.

The Virginia DOC also provided examples of employee screenings.

