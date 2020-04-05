VDOC update total coronavirus cases in Virginia facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of Saturday, the Virginia Department of Corrections state that there are 18 total cases of coronavirus in Virginia correctional facilities. 13 cases are inmates and five are of correctional officers.
Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13: 6 offenders
Indian Creek Correctional Center: 1 officer
State Farm Correctional Center: 1 officer
Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 6 offenders, 2 officers
Probation & Parole-Eastern Region: 1 officer
Community Hospital Patients: 1 offender
VDOC states that visitation and volunteer activities remain canceled until further notice and that any employee entering a VADOC correctional facility are screened using a questionnaire and infrared/temporal artery thermometers
“If we have an offender in a state correctional facility who appears to meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing, the procedure is to contact the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance regarding testing,” the VDOC stated.
The Virginia DOC also provided examples of employee screenings.
