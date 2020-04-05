20th resident at Henrico long-term care facility dies of COVID-19

20th resident at Henrico long-term care facility dies of COVID-19
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:10 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three additional residents at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico that previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the last 48 hours, bringing the total to 20 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 93 in-house or hospitalized Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the center says. They are being treated at the hospital or on-site, per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

  • 53 of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers who show no signs of being ill
  • 40 residents are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms that range from mild to severe
  • 35 Canterbury residents have tested negative for COVID-19
  • 25 staff members have tested positive and some are still awaiting test results

The 3 deaths confirmed on April 5 bring the total at the facility to 20.

Canterbury Health and The Henrico Health Department says families were notified of the test results Thursday morning.

“In a long-term care facility, you’re in a unique circumstance where there’s high touch and a lot of going from one patient to another with a high volume of healthcare workers,” said Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula

