Retail giants introduce safety measures to help prevent spread of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday Walmart and Target introduced new safety measures to try and combat the spread of COVID-19 inside their stores.
Walmart said it will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet at a given time starting Saturday, which is roughly 20 percent of its normal capacity.
Employees will admit customers one-by-one while counting to enforce this restriction. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be allowed in on a “one-in-one-out” basis.
“They’re pretty spaced out except when you get to the lines,” said Cranford Jenkins. “They’re taking precautions, I think they’re doing a really good job of that.”
Walmart is also instituting a one-way movement through some of their stores and, using floor markers and direction from associate to better maintain social distancing.
As part of its new safety measures, Target announced it will actively monitor the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage. Target said it will also be will begin providing team members with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.
“A couple of areas were actually taped off so people couldn’t sit in chairs and as you’re going through the checkout area there were spots on the floor so you could stand,” said Karl Kuester.
